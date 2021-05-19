Rachel Lindsay Says The Bachelorette Cast Black Men Who "Didn't Date Black Women"

Rachel Lindsay continues to shine more light on her Bachelorette experience.

The 36-year-old attorney, who made history as the first-ever Black lead in The Bachelor franchise in 2017, recently opened up about the ABC dating show's diversity issues both on and off camera.

On Monday, May 17, Rachel appeared on Ziwe Fumudoh's new variety series on Showtime, in which the host wanted to know if The Bachelorette alum ever faced backlash for choosing Bryan Abasolo, who is now her husband, in the end.

"All three of the Black Bachelors and Bachelorettes have ended up with partners who are not of color," Ziwe noted, referencing Rachel, as well as Tayshia Adams and Matt James, who each gave their final roses to contestants, Zac Clark and Rachael Kirkconnell.

To note: Rachael's father is Honduran and Bryan is Colombian.

"It's something I was worried about before I went on the show," Rachel admitted. "I think I got a little bit more grace because I was the first, and people were just excited that a person of color was in this role."