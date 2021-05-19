Issa Rae Reveals How Nipsey Hussle Helped Mend Her Relationship With Lauren London

Who knew?
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, June cover star and The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl creator Issa Rae revealed that late rapper Nipsey Hussle helped mend the relationship between her and his partner Lauren London.
The relatively unknown rift between the two actresses arose once Issa explained in interviews and in her memoir (named after her incredibly popular web series) that TV execs suggested the ATL star would be the perfect fit for a cable-friendly version of Awkward Black Girl.
"One of my biggest regrets—naming her," Issa admitted in the interview. "She took offense to that."
The star and creator of the HBO hit series Insecure then shared that two years ago, the two made up at Diddy's birthday party once Nipsey approached her. "He was like, ‘You should just talk to her. Let me set it up,'" she recalled.
"It actually sparked an amazing two-hour conversation," she went on to say. "We had so much in common. She was like, ‘People don't understand, I'm an awkward Black girl.' In the same way that I was upset about the limited portrayal of Black women, she was like, ‘People do the same thing to me.' I completely get that."
However, the tale of the late musician brokering peace between two stars doesn't come as a surprise to fans of the Victory Lap rapper, as he was known for his considerate and gracious nature before his untimely passing at the age of 33 in March 2019.
Issa has produced work that connects with Black female stars and fans alike. And with the multiple projects lined up, including producing shows such as Sweet Life—a docuseries anchored in the affluent African American neighborhood of Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles—it looks like the 36-year-old won't be slowing down anytime soon.
Until then, fans will continue to sit in a bittersweet standby for the fifth and final season of Insecure.