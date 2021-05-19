Halle Berry Drops Activewear Collection & Shares Her Go-To Fitness Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Clearly, Halle Berry knows what she's doing when it comes to fitness and wellness. She has her own Amazon storefront with her favorite products, including a yoga wheel, yoga blocks, and an ice roller. She also recently dropped her collection of activewear with Sweaty Betty. Anyone who wants to channel their inner healthy on their health and wellness journey can just wear her athletic apparel and use her favorite exercise products. Sure, it's not quite that simple, but using all the same products that she does is a great start. Keep on scrolling to find out more.