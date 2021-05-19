The Vampire Diaries Creator Is Bringing Vampire Academy to Peacock

TV news you can sink your teeth into.

On Wednesday, May 19, Peacock announced that a TV adaptation of Vampire Academy is heading to the NBCUniversal streaming service. The new drama, which received a 10-episode order, has come about thanks to The Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec. However, Plec isn't the only TVD alum attached to the project as Marguerite MacIntyre (a.k.a. Sheriff Liz Forbes) will also serve as executive producer and co-showrunner.

If Vampire Academy sounds familiar to you, you're likely thinking of Richelle Mead's popular book series, which inspired this new TV show and a 2014 film adaptation starring Zoey Deutch. And, according to Plec, she has wanted to tackle this series for some time.

"When I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make," she said in a statement. "And my immediate answer was Vampire Academy."