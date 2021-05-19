Anya Taylor-Joy Spotted Packing on the PDA With Actor Malcolm McRae

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrity Couples We Love

Has Anya Taylor-Joy has met her match? She certainly looks happy in new photos with her rumored new boyfriend.

The Queen's Gambit star, who is next set to appear as Charlize Theron's Mad Max: Fury Road character Furiosa in an upcoming prequel, was spotted in New York City smooching a special somebody. The actress, 25, was seen holding hands with Malcolm McRae, 27, an actor who has appeared in two short films. The pics come just days before the Golden Globe winner makes her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on May 22.

So far, neither party has commented on the nature of their relationship. Earlier this year, it was rumored that Anya was engaged to actor Eoin Macken, who was 13 years her senior. It's unclear when their romance ended. In April, she was spotted with photographer Ben Seed in London.

The actress, who has had a packed few years with starring roles in films like Split, Emma and Thoroughbreds, recently spoke to ELLE about the possibility of her chess prodigy character, Beth, returning to Netflix for a second season of The Queen's Gambit, which was written and directed by Scott Frank and based on the novel of the same name by Walter Tevis.