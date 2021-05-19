Sara Ramirez Joins the Sex and the City Revival

The ladies of Sex and the City (soon to be known as And Just Like That) have gained a new pal.
Sara Ramírez has joined HBO Max's revival of the beloved comedy as Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is regularly featured. Per the streaming service, "Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."
Executive producer Michael Patrick King, who's returning for the new series, said, "Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama—and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."
And Just Like That follows Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s." It will feature 10 half-hour episodes, and is scheduled to go into production this summer.
Only Parker, Nixon, Davis and now Ramírez are confirmed by HBO Max as cast members. John Corbett claimed he would be returning as Aidan, but Parker indicated that he may or may not have been lying.
David Eigenberg, who played Miranda's husband Steve, said that he had gotten a call, and Chris Noth wouldn't say one way or the other when reports surfaced that he might not be returning.
One thing we know for sure is that Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha, but she is not being replaced.
"Samantha isn't part of this story," Parker confirmed on Instagram. "But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."
Ramirez is best known for playing Callie Torres on Grey's Anatomy. After leaving the hit medical drama in 2016, they went on to star in Madam Secretary and lend their voice to Disney's Sofia the First.