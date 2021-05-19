Porsha Williams Addresses Pregnancy Speculation Following Surprise Engagement to Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams denies hiding a baby bump.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star addressed pregnancy rumors on the May 18 episode of podcast Dish Nation. "I'm not pregnant. I'm not pregnant. I am not pregnant," Porsha told her co-hosts. "This is not a shotgun wedding."
Porsha's engagement to RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia's ex-husband Simon Guobadia came as a surprise to fans last week. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on May 10, and despite cheating claims, seem to be going strong ahead of their walk down the aisle.
"We got engaged the Thursday before Mother's Day," Porsha gushed on Dish Nation. "It was very, very special."
Porsha is a mom to two-year-old daughter Pilar "PJ" from her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley, whom she broke up with for a second time in October 2020.
"Dennis and myself and Simon — my fiancé — were sitting there, and it was such a magical moment of just being grown adults and being mature and wanting to do the best thing," she remembered. "I was like, 'Let's seal this moment with a picture and we posted it.' And then I woke up and I was like, 'What's happening? Why is everybody going crazy?' "
Porsha previously applauded Dennis and Simon's relationship in the caption for her the viral Instagram photo. "Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ," Porsha wrote. "Two black men stepping up and being amazing people—let's praise them!!!!"
Porsha and Simon allegedly began dating a month before Simon popped the question. "Yes, we are crazy in love," Porsha captioned. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest."
Simon even took to social media to share his own shock at their unexpected whirlwind engagement. "Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon," he captioned. "I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some."
As for what his ex Falynn thinks?
"At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you," Falynn said in an exclusive statement to E! News. Falynn and Simon were married for two years before publicly announcing their divorce in April 2021.
There is no love lost between Porsha and Falynn, as Porsha called them "not friends."
