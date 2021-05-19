Billy Porter Shares He's Been Living With HIV For 14 Years: "The Truth Is Healing"

For the first time, Billy Porter is speaking out about living with HIV.

Testing positive in 2007, he kept the diagnosis mainly to himself for 14 years. "For a long time, everybody who needed to know, knew—except for my mother," the 51-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "I was trying to have a life and a career, and I wasn't certain I could if the wrong people knew. It would just be another way for people to discriminate against me in an already discriminatory profession."

Deciding to "block it out" of his mind, he focused on work, starring in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots and nabbing a critically-acclaimed role as HIV positive Pray Tell in Pose.

"An opportunity to work through the shame [of HIV] and where I have gotten to in this moment," he explained. "And the brilliance of Pray Tell and this opportunity was that I was able to say everything that I wanted to say through a surrogate."