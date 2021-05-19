You’re Going to Want to Read What A$AP Rocky Has to Say About "The One" Rihanna

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Details on New York City Date Night

When it comes to Rihanna, A$AP Rocky is a man of few words—but they're all the right ones!

After more than a year of romance speculation—including a joint Christmas trip to Rihanna's native Barbados—the 32-year-old rapper confirmed he and RiRi are very much a couple. Or, as he referred to her in a new GQ interview, "the love of my life."

That wasn't the only term of endearment he applied to his very famous significant other. The performer also called Rihanna his "lady," and perhaps most notably, "the One."

When asked what it's like to be in a relationship, A$AP Rocky could not have sounded more head over heels. "So much better when you got the One," he told the magazine. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

And, if he wasn't already clear, A$AP added, "I think when you know, you know. She's the One." If you're keeping track, dear reader, that's two declarations of the One at this point.