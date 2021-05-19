Jana Kramer Agrees to Pay Mike Caussin Nearly $600,000 in Divorce Agreement

Jana Kramer is paying up in her divorce from Mike Caussin.

The One Tree Hill alum and mom of two has agreed to pay her soon-to-be ex-husband $592,400 as a settlement of any claims Caussin may have in their marital estate, according to their marriage dissolution agreement obtained by E! News.

As for how they're divvying up other assets, the former Washington Redskins tight end gets to keep their master bedroom and bar room furniture, truck, dumbbells and desk, the docs state. Neither will pay alimony and each star will be responsible for their own attorney fees while Kramer will handle other court costs. E! News has reached out to Kramer's rep for comment.

The agreement marks the latest step in the couple's shocking split. After nearly six years of marriage, including their 2016 separation, Kramer announced their breakup on April 21.

"As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she wrote in an Instagram statement. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"