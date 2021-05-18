Ariana GrandeMTV AwardsMiss UniverseKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

How to Rock the Lime Green Trend at Every Price Point

Brighten up your style just like Beyoncé, Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and other celebs.

By Marenah Dobin 18 May, 2021 10:58 PMTags
E-Comm: Lime Green TrendE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't be afraid to embrace bright colors. Yes, black always works, but why not branch out and go neon? Recently, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian impressed in lime green dresses. Hailey BieberKate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II wore bright green blazers. Sister Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner sported vibrant green athletic apparel.

Sometimes, we don't have the budget to sport celebrity-inspired fashion trends. But, thankfully, we found lime green dresses, tops, pants, shoes, swimwear, activewear, handbags, outerwear, hair accessories, and even blankets and pillows within a wide range of prices. Keep on scrolling to see our favorite neon-hued picks.

Beverly Appeal Blazer Coat

You'd stand out in any crowd if you pair this blazer with a white t-shirt and denim shorts. Or anything else in your wardrobe.

$50
$40
Etsy

Meyeeka Womens Scoop Neck Cut Out Front Lace Up Back High Cut Monokini

Personalize this bathing suit to get your best fit. The straps are adjustable, there's a lace-up tie in the back, and there are removable padded cups. If you adore this swimsuit, you're not the only one, 6,200+ Amazon customers gave this one a perfect 5-star review.

$25
Amazon

Neon Green 1 Inch Fabric Turban Knot Headband

If you're not quite ready for a lime green outfit, ease into the trend by wearing a headband

$8
Amazon

Anthropologie Cropped Flare Pants

These bright pants have a flared leg and cropped hem, which makes them ideal for warm weather. 

$148
Anthropologie

Free People V Easy Tee

You can wear this lightweight t-shirt on its own or you can layer it with other pieces that are already in your closet.

$20
Free People

Topshop Front Ruche Midi Dress in Lime

This square neck dress is ideal for warm weather days. The  lime green frock can be styled in many ways. Pair it with flat sandals, heels, or even your favorite sneakers.

$41
$34
ASOS

Lulus Major Cutie Lime Green Ribbed Tie-Back Bodycon Mini Dress

From the front, this mini dress stands out for its vibrant hue. Plus, the back has a large cutout in the back, accented with an adorable scarf tie.

$44
Lulus

BP Knit Joggers

These joggers are comfortable if you're lounging around the house and they're adorable to wear when you're out and about.

$49
$21
Nordstrom

OMKAGI Women's 2 Pieces Bandeau Bikini Swimsuits

$19 for a two-piece swimsuit that got 8,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon? Yeah, this is a tough one to pass up. Plus, the strapless bandeau top has removable padding and that high-cut bottom is just so timeless.

$19
Amazon

Longhui Bedding Cotton Cable Green Knit Throw Blanket

Bring the trend to your home life with this cozy throw blanket

$30
Amazon

Alo Airbrush Real Bra Tank

We love a two-in-one product. This is a tank top, obviously, but there's also a supportive shelf-bra built into the shirt. Its made from moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and comfortable when you're active.

$72
Alo

Millffy Women's Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Flip Flop 

These slippers are not just for spending time around the home. They have a waterproof and anti-slip sole, which means they're great for outdoor use too. Additionally, the plush slippers have a memory foam insole to help your feet relax while providing support. 

$24
Amazon

Lulus All in Motion Lime Green Tie-Strap Maxi Dress

This trendy dress is lightweight and comfortable.

$68
Lulus

SheIn Fold Pleated Tailored Pants

How chic are these pants? The tailoring, the high waistline, and the gorgeous color make them a must-have purchase.

$21
SheIn

JLo Jennifer Lopez Prina Sandal

Brighten up your ensemble with a green pair of JLO Jennifer Lopez sandals.

$40
DSW

Ankate Custom Lime Green Bag

Choose between a crossbody, hobo bag, shoulder bag, and other styles all in a lime green hue.

$59
Etsy

Free People Emily Midi Dress in Lime Green

A 58% discount is just too good to pass up. This Free People dress is so simple, but so stylish.

$175
$72
ASOS

Kenz Laurenz Scrunchies for Hair - 2 Velvet Hair Ties

Yes, scrunchies are an everyday essential, but that doesn't mean they need to be boring. Why not go for neon green and velvet?

$6
Amazon

Skechers Uno- Night Shades

Wearing a fun pair of sneakers is the perfect motivation to stay on top of your fitness routine, right?

$27
Skechers

MIULEE Pack of 2 Luxury Faux Fur Throw Pillow Cover

These pillow cases are super soft and the vibrant color is the perfect way to change up your décor with minimal effort.

$16
$14
Amazon

Alo 7/8 High-Waist Checkpoint Legging

There's nothing wrong with a pair of black leggings, but why not switch things up with these green apple leggings from Alo? They're high-waisted and they have a drawstring in addition to side pockets. They're made from moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry and comfortable when you hit the gym.

$98
Alo

Anthropologie Fletcher Shirt Jacket

These breezy jacket is ideal for those not-so-sunny days and cool summer nights.

$158
Anthropologie

Reebok Cardi Coated Reebok Club C Sneaker

These candy-coated sneakers will give you an extra lift and a lot of shine.

$80
Reebok

