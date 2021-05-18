Olympian Torah Bright Addresses "Sad" Backlash to Nude Breastfeeding Photo

Olympian Torah Bright had a winning response to those criticizing her nude breastfeeding photo.
The 34-year-old Australian athlete recently took to Instagram to share a relatable glimpse inside motherhood. Torah, who welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband and fellow professional snowboarder Angus Thomson, celebrated her first Mother's Day on Sunday, May 9.
To mark the special occasion, the Olympic gold medalist posted candid photos of herself on a new mom duty, including an image in which she was breastfeeding her little one while doing a handstand in her birthday suit.
"Becoming a mother has unleashed something inside of me," she captioned her post at the time. "My prayer for all mothers, now and in the future is that they be heard. Honoured. Respected and encouraged to trust their intuition."
But according to Torah, not everyone was happy with her au natural picture.
"Reading some of these comments made me sad," she wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story, per Austrian site news.com.au, who captured a screengrab of her post.
"In my world, mothers should be each other's cheer leaders (it's hard enough)," she continued. "Embrace our quirkiness and finding the joy in every s----y thing that is motherhood. We all do it differently. It is not wrong or right. Motherhood is pure."
"I only NOW consider myself a Wonder Woman because I have joined the sacred MOTHERS club with you," she expressed, adding, "Nothing but respect to all mothers."
Before signing off, the professional snowboarder left another message of encouragement to parents, sharing, "Love to all mothers who need it right now. I got your back...You are not alone."
Torah also made it clear that she wasn't "looking for praise" but wanted to remind people that everyone's motherhood journey is unique. As for hers? She put it best, saying, "I walk this earth to the beat of my own drum, led by my nutrition and search for love and joy … obviously."
Since welcoming her son in July 2020, the X Games gold medalist has posted many behind-the-scenes snapshots of her new role as a mom. In September 2020, she kept it real and explained that her latest photoshoot "wasn't so easy" with her little one by her side.
"Cheeky little guy," she wrote in November, which showed her baby boy putting up his middle finger as she breastfed him.
She's also shared sweet moments of her son learning how to stand on a snowboard, teasing, "And so it begins."
Last summer, Torah announced she gave birth to her baby boy, writing, "I am so overwhelmed with love and gratitude and in awe of the female body!"
"The village of incredible humans around me, and afar helped me ride each wave to bring baby to Angus and I," she continued. "I will be forever grateful and connected to each person for the guidance, support and love in helping me achieve my birth wishes and preparing me for the journey of a life time. I did it!"