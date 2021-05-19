Botched Patient With Milk-Leaking Armpit Boobs Gets a Breast Reduction Like You've Never Seen

Two too many!

The Botched season seven premiere kicked off tonight (May 18) with a bang as Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow tackled a breast reduction unlike any other.

For desperate patient Samantha, her second set of breasts were making her sweat the small stuff. The self-conscious mother of two didn't even get to wear the wedding dress of her dreams due to two obscure growths under her armpits.

"I have two sets of boobs and although you would think that would be fun, it's not," Samantha told the camera. "Having four breasts is the pits."

While her "arm-pitties" do not have nipples, they did leak milk when she was breastfeeding. Samantha developed the growths when she was pregnant with her daughter Kendall; only six months after giving birth, Samantha was pregnant again. The armpit boobs only grew in size into "half a softball" or as Samantha joked, "a B-cup" bra size. Even worse, the extra breasts gets "sore and tender to the touch" and chafe with arm movement.