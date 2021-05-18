Frankies Bikinis & Naomi Osaka Prove They Make the Best Doubles Team With Drop 2 of Their Swimwear Collab

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're looking to serve looks at the pool or beach this summer, look no further than Naomi Osaka's collab with Frankies Bikinis!
Just when we thought it wasn't possible for the duo to top the incredibly cute and bold styles from the first drop, the cult-favorite swimwear brand has us reaching for our credit cards once again. Building on the bold color palette from the first drop, Drop 2 features the dreamiest shades of pink, orange, green and yellow. Plus, the new textures, silhouettes and psychedelic prints are a must-have for your next getaway.
Drop 2 is now available to shop on FrankiesBikinis.com. And if you're wondering what we're adding to our cart, scroll below!
Bash Satin Wrap Bikini Top - Rainforest
We're loving this halter silhouette that ties around the neck for a customizable fit. Plus, you can wear this satin bikini top with some jeans for a chic post-beach look.
Foxy String Terry Bikini Top - Checkmate
Featuring a terry fabric and dreamy orange shade, this bikini needs to be in your swimwear collection asap! Plus, it offers a flattering bandeau shape, ruching down the center and dainty string tie shoulders.
Carly Ruffle Satin Bikini Top - Lemon Drop
Anything with ruffles is a must for this summer! Between the lemon hue and puff sleeves, what's not to like about this bikini!
Makie Satin One Piece Swimsuit - Rainforest
This suit will get you tons of fire emojis on your next Instagram post! The Makie Satin One Piece is basically all our current obsessions in one suit: Electric green hues, psychedelic print and cut-outs.
Ellie Terry Halter Bikini Top - Blushing
Ok this top and bottom combo is everything! With a collared high neck, front button closure and halter silhouette, you'll look so chic during your next tropical getaway.
Marty Terry Full Coverage Bikini Bottom - Blushing
If you don't want to show off a little cheek then this stylish bikini bottom is for you! It will look great with the Ellie Terry Halter Bikini Top, too.
Naochi Cheeky Floral Bikini Bottom - Flower Power
Just take our money, Frankies. This print mixed with the loop details is an absolute must for summer.
