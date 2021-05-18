Go Inside Charli D'Amelio's World in First The D'Amelio Show Trailer

Watch : Charli D'Amelio Shows Off Her Signature Dunkin' Iced Coffee

The first family of TikTok.

That's the title given to the D'Amelio family, which includes social media superstars Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio, by the Guardian. However, as Hulu teases in a new trailer for The D'Amelio Show, the famous family is more normal than you'd think.

"We are best friends," Dixie, 19, informs the camera. "Other days we can't even look at each other."

Still, per Charli, 17, big sister Dixie is "very protective" of her. If that's not an everyday teenage sister relationship, we don't know what is. Although, we doubt that normal teens face rising stardom as they acquire millions of followers on TikTok.

In fact, as Hulu notes in a new description, Charli has become "one of the biggest celebrities with over 150 million followers combined and #1 on the TikTok platform in less than a year." As for Dixie? She boasts "over 78 million followers combined, one of the fastest growing YouTube channels and ranked within the Top 10 Most Followed Creators on TikTok," according to the streaming service.