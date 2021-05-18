T.I. and Tiny Under Investigation for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting and Drugging Women

Watch : T.I. & Tiny Deny "Appalling" Sexual Abuse Allegations

T.I. and wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris are the subject of a criminal investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, authorities confirmed to E! News on Monday, May 17.

The investigation stems from a police report filed by a woman identified as Jane Doe, as first reported by the Daily Beast. According to the police report filed last month and obtained by E! News, the woman claimed she was sexually assaulted and drugged by the couple in 2005.

In addition, a 41-year-old Las Vegas-based woman named Rachelle Jenks filed a police report with the Las Vegas Police Department earlier this month alleging she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple after meeting Tiny at an airport bathroom in 2010.

The couple's attorney, Steve Sadow, told E! News in a statement, "The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country. Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD 'accuser' has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations—or even examine them."

The statement continued, "Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an 'accuser' who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim."