Meet the Men and the Box Who Will Woo Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette

Watch : "Bachelor" Star Katie Thurston Stands Up to Body Shamers

As if we weren't already tired enough, ABC is out here playing games with us.

The network just revealed the names, faces, ages, occupations and hometowns of the men vying for the heart of Katie Thurston, the newest star of The Bachelorette, and something is...amiss. There are 29 men and one mysterious box, for some reason. Instead of "Garrett, 29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, CA," we get, "??????, ??, in a box from ??????."

You wanna know our first guess about what's in the box? A vibrator. Not only would that go right along with Katie's now iconic limo entrance from the last season of The Bachelor, but it would also provide a genius twist. Katie could pick a man, or she could just pick a vibrator. You don't have to worry about a vibrator cheating, or breaking up with you, or saying or doing anything that could be considered racist!

We're guessing that's not what's happening here, but wouldn't it be fun if it were?

Anyway, let's look at some dudes.