Paige DeSorbo's Amazon Fashion Finds Are On-Point and On-Budget

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Sure, there's plenty of drama to hold my attention on Summer House, but sometimes I can't help getting distracted by Paige DeSorbo's outfits and my quest to find those same pieces for my own closet. She always nails the look, but, thankfully, a lot of her picks are very affordable. During a recent Amazon Live session, Paige explained, "I can't be spending a lot of money because I want to wear a lot of clothes." A very relatable sentiment.
She explained her shopping strategy: "If I'm buying this, how many outfits can I wear this with? If you can only wear it once, what's the point? I think dressing is really about how you can make multiple outfits in your head." Again, a very relatable sentiment. Keep on scrolling to see Paige's Amazon favorites, her suggestions on what to pair with each piece, and some useful clothing hacks to get the most out of every item.
The Drop Women's @lisadnyc Faux Leather Pull-On Jogger
Paige started, "These are from The Drop. They're faux leather, pull-on joggers." She added, "I am very particular about joggers... I'm very particular on how they feel on the inside and these are lined really nicely with almost like a felt material." She loves the waistband because it's "super stretchy and very comfortable."
Paige shared, "You can wear these with a white sneaker. You can wear this with a sandal, a flat, a heel. You can put a pump on with these. You can go to the office. I am obsessed with these." She concluded, "They have pockets. You know how girls feel about having pockets." Ain't that the truth?
The Drop Women's Gina Fitted Sleeveless High Neck Cut-In Sweater Tank
Paige paired the faux leather joggers with this tank. The Bravolebrity said, "I absolutely love this top," explaining, "I love different styles and I love being on trend, but there's something about this top that's very classic and never goes out of style. I think it's something that should always be in your wardrobe [for] spring, summer, fall, [and] winter because you can always layer this. I think it's an important purchase to have."
The Drop Women's Greta Fitted Square Neck Halter Sweater Bralette
"You can style this in a lot of different ways," Paige said, revealing, "This top comes in a lot of different colors. If you want a basic white crop top or black, they definitely have all of these colors." She added, "I love the red. I'm not usually someone who wears red, but I think a pop of color is really fun."
The reality star elaborated, "I love the square neck. I just think there's something retro and cool about it. You could wear this with a skirt, you could wear this with biker shorts, you could wear this under a blazer. There's really no limit. I paired this with a tennis skirt the last time I wore it with high socks and a little sneaker."
Hoerev Women Girls Short High Waist Pleated Skater Tennis Skirt
Paige promised, "White tennis skirts are going to be everywhere. They're going to be all over for the summer, so you're gonna want to get yourself a tennis skirt." She remarked, "We love to be on a budget. We love a look for less. It's also a really soft material." This one has 13,094 5-star reviews on Amazon and there are 24 colors and prints to choose from.
Amazhiyu Store Women Pullover Cropped Hoodies
Paige recalled, "I saw a girl wearing a tennis skirt recently and she just looked so cool. She just had it on with a little, cropped crewneck." She adores this one because "the sleeves are a little bit longer. So, it's a little bit more relaxed."
Womens Button Down V Neck
"I'm going to tell you how many styling options there are because they're really endless. Absolutely need. You need a white button down," Paige insisted. She emphasized, "There are so many different situations where you can wear one." She suggested tying up the shirt and rocking it with biker shorts and a crop top or wearing it as a swimsuit cover-up to the beach." Paige said, "You can wear it open or you can wear it tied up," suggesting a pairing with leggings or jeans.
Leggings Depot High Waisted Solid Yoga Leggings
"These leggings are unlike anything I've ever felt," Paige shared.
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
"I absolutely love oversized blazers with shorts, but it has to cover the back [of the shorts]." Paige told Amazon shoppers, "You need a brown blazer in your closet at all times because it just matches multiple things." She added, "The Drop has these staple blazers. They come in multiple colors too."
OThread & Co. Women's Basic Crop
"I replenish my white t-shirts from Amazon all the time because I always want them to look crisp," Paige revealed. She said, "This one is perfect because it's super, super soft." She thinks it's an essential purchase because "there are just different things you can do with a white t-shirt." She shared, "You can wear this under the blazer with a pair of jeans" or joggers "if they're a little looser on the bottom, you can go a little tighter on the top." Paige concluded, "A white t-shirt just always looks crisp and cool." This is available in a bunch of different colors at Amazon.
The Drop Women's Francesca Croissant Pouch Bag
Paige teased that she's seen bags like this in "really expensive stores," so she's happy she found a budget-friendly alternative. She said, "I'm very into the yellow and the yellow is going to be very big for the spring and the summer. That 70s vibe is really in." She shared, "This bag, is huge inside."
She said, "I tuck the straps in just because it looks really chic. You know, we want that effortless cool. It's super light, which is also super important for me if I'm walking around the city."
The Drop Women's Miranda High-Rise Straight Fit Ankle Jean
Paige said, "I go on TikTok, so I know that a lot of people have gotten rid of skinny jeans. These are kind of an in-between because they're a little bit baggier, but they're still a fitted jean. These fit perfectly on my waist."
5 Pairs Gold Silver Huggies Hoop Earrings Set
"I have three holes in my ear, so I'm always inter-changing earrings," Paige said. She has this set in gold and silver. She said, "They are my favorite earrings. I'm always getting compliments." She described the set as "something that's gonna take your outfit to the next level without being so outrageous."
The Drop Women's Andrea Oversized Denim Jacket
"It's big. It's definitely that vibe of 'I was at my boyfriend's house. It got cold. He gave me his denim jacket,'" Paige shared. She revealed, "I like doing oversized things and pairing them with really girly things because of the juxtaposition." She loves wearing this jacket with a tennis skirt, a slip dress, insisting, "This is just a staple you're gonna throw on all the time. It doesn't matter what you're wearing." It's available in black and a light blue denim.
xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress
"This is like a big brunch look, I think," the Summer House star told Amazon shoppers. She mentioned, "I've seen girls wearing slip dresses with little, white sneakers. I've seen girls wearing it with t-shirts underneath. That's another use for your white t-shirt." She also suggested "tying up your white button-up" over the dress. Paige said, "Slip dresses are fun because you can get so many looks out of them." She also emphasized the high quality of the dress, revealing that it is "thickly-lined." The dress is available in over 30 colors.
The Drop Women's Paulina Pointed Toe Two-Tone Mule
Paige confessed, "I used to be the biggest kitten heel hater ever. I was like 'absolutely get them out of here.' But, I love kitten heels. I think they're chic now. I'm obsessed with these." Paige says these are "perfect for work" and they can be worn in "so many different ways." Paige promised that the heels are "super comfortable" and said she's "seen really expensive ones that don't even look half as good as these."
The Drop Women's @lucyswhims Long Sleeve Button Down Stretch Satin Shirt
Paige mentioned, "I wear a lot of my button downs as bathing suit cover ups." She loves wearing this leopard print one with a black bathing suit or black biker shorts.
The Drop Women's Jeannie High Rise Mid Length Bike Short
Paige said she has "five million pairs of biker shorts" because she wears them "all the time." She shared, "I think I'm in biker shorts every single day in the summer and I'm particular on the length. These ones go to right about mid-thigh."
SweatyRocks Women's Bathing Suits One Shoulder Cutout One Piece
"I'm very into one-pieces the past couple of summers," Paige said, explaining that she adores the style because it can look like she's "wearing real clothes" when she pairs the swimsuit with other articles of clothing.
Paige said, "I really love the cut-out here. Really, you could wear this is a bodysuit. This is one of my hacks. I have worn a lot of bathing suit one-pieces as bodysuits. You can wear these tucked into anything you wanted," suggesting denim shorts.
The Drop Women's Sasha Vintage Mid-Rise Button Fly Cutoff Denim Short
"I wear denim shorts a lot in the summer," the stylish New Yorker shared. However, she's very specific about the fit. Paige elaborated, "I don't need to be hanging out. I love to wear a denim short. I want them to look like they fit. You don't need to be walking down the street and be nervous that you're like hanging out [of the shorts]." She says these are the "perfect length" with the "perfect amount of distress." She loves to wear these with a blazer.
Dollger Retro Rectangle Sunglasses For Women
"These are very in right now. I absolutely love them. " She says the sunglasses are "perfect" and you really can't beat $13.
SweatyRocks Women's 2 Piece Boho Crop Cami Top with Shorts Set
Paige says this set her "go-to Hamptons look," quipping, "Everyone knows that I love a little summer set." She added, "You look put together. In terms of being on a budget, you have like 4 different outfits here," explaining that you can wear each piece as a set or a part of many other looks.
Rattan Bags for Women - Handmade Wicker Woven Purse
"Everyone has this bag and usually I hate that, but I don't even care because I love this bag for the summer," the fashionista shared. She added, "There's just something very Audrey Hepburn and retro about it." This bag comes with a silky scarf that can be tied around the bag or used as a hair accessory.
The Drop Women's Grace Supersoft Stretch Rib Cuff Jogger
"I just like this color. I think it's very different." Paige wears her joggers with a classic white t-shirt.
MACKIN J 225-28 Women's Square Toe Heel Sandals
"These are my favorite and they're obviously a look for less. These are like a copy of something, but chic. These are also really comfortable and they give me a little bit of height." She loves to wear these heels with joggers.
Womens Summer 2 Piece Outfits
Paige described knit, two-piece sets as a "big trend," especially because you can wear each piece "multiple ways" with other items, specifically these black, flat sandals.
Persit Women's High Waist Print Workout Yoga Shorts with 2 Hidden Pockets, Non See-Through Tummy Control
Paige's second biker shorts pick prioritize function over fashion. She said, "If you're looking for biker shorts to work out in, these are probably better. They have a pocket in the back. Those [other biker shorts] are just more stylish." More than 10,300 Amazon shoppers gave these a 5-star review.
Check out May 2021 book recommendations from Paige's Summer House co-star Carl Radke, Reese Witherspoon, Camilla Parker-Bowles, and other celebs.