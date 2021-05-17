Jed Wyatt Says His Untold Bachelorette Allegations Were "Powerful" Enough to "Be Sued Over"

Watch : Hannah Brown's Message to Jed Wyatt's Ex-Girlfriend

Jed Wyatt is not going to be airing his dirty laundry anytime soon.

In January, the former Bachelorette contestant vowed to explain how the producers "manipulated" him during Hannah Brown's controversial season, claiming, "I was highly manipulated and from it, deeply mentally affected from the show."

However, in the latest episode of his podcast Jed Talks, the aspiring musician said he won't be sharing his side of the story because of legal reasons. As he put it, "I had to weigh out my life a little bit. I had to decide, was it worth it for me to come out and say the things that I was going to say, and potentially spend months in court with people that I really don't care about at this point in my life? No."

Jed added, "It wasn't worth it to me to go to court over something that's happened, at this point, two years ago."