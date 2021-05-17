BREAKING

Renewed or Canceled? Get the Scoop On the Fates Of All Your Favorite Shows
We've got good news and bad news, and we're still waiting on more. 

It's Upfronts time for the TV networks, which means they're deciding on the futures of their shows as they look towards the 2021-2022 schedule. Most series get to look forward to new seasons, but not everyone can be so lucky, and there have certainly been a few heartbreaks this year already. 

Fox said goodbye to its serial killer family drama Prodigal Son, while ABC pulled the plug on Rebel, Call Your Mother, Mixed-ish, For Life and American Housewife. CBS has canceled The Unicorn and the beleaguered All Rise, right after showrunner Greg Spottiswood was fired after allegations of misconduct, per THR.  

Black-ish and This Is Us are both heading into their final seasons, while Grey's Anatomy is still kicking as it prepares for season 18. Newbies Young Rock, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, Home Economics, Law & Order: Organized Crime and Call Me Kat are all on their way back for second seasons, and that's just some of the news for the broadcast networks. 

NBC, meanwhile, is keeping us all waiting on the fates of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Good Girls, Debris and Manifest, but in the land of The CW, we can all rest easy. Back in February,iIt renewed almost every single show it has like the hero it is.

You can keep up with the fates of all your favorite shows below, and you can bookmark this page for all updates as they arrive!

Fox
Renewed: The Resident (Fox)

Fox has officially said yes to a fifth season of The Resident

CBS
Canceled: The Unicorn (CBS)

After two seasons, CBS has said goodbye to its Unicorn. 

CBS
Canceled: All Rise (CBS)

CBS has canceled the legal drama All Rise after two seasons. 

ABC
Canceled: Rebel (ABC)

There will be no season two for Katey Sagal's legal dramedy. 

ABC
Canceled: Mixed-ish (ABC)

ABC is saying goodbye to its Black-ish prequel after two seasons. 

ABC
Canceled: For Life (ABC)

There will be no season three on ABC for For Life, though the show is reportedly being shopped to a new home.

ABC
Canceled: American Housewife (ABC)

After five seasons, the plug has been pulled on comedy American Housewife.

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith
Canceled: Call Your Mother (ABC)

ABC has said no to a season two of freshman comedy Call Your Mother.

ABC/Richard Cartwright
Renewed and Ending: Black-ish (ABC)

ABC has renewed Black-ish for an eighth and final season, which creator Kenya Barris says will allow the Johnsons to "close this chapter out...the right way." 

ABC
Renewed: The Conners (ABC)

ABC confirmed that The Conners will return for a fourth season.

ABC
Renewed: A Million Little Things (ABC)

This ensemble drama will return for a fourth season on ABC.

ABC
Renewed: The Goldbergs (ABC)

Break out your festive sweaters because The Goldbergs will be back for season nine.

ABC
Renewed: Home Economics (ABC)

After a successful first season, ABC renewed Home Economics for season two.

ABC
Renewed: The Rookie (ABC)

The Rookie will be back with new episodes as it's been renewed for a fourth season.

NBC
Renewed: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Fans can expect more of Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) as Law & Order: Organized Crime has been renewed for a second season on NBC.

ABC
Renewed: American Idol (ABC)

The singing competition was renewed for a 20th season (its fifth on ABC) in May 2021.

NBC
Ending: This Is Us (NBC)

NBC announced that This Is Us will come to an end with an "uninterrupted" season six, airing midseason 2022. 

Fox
Canceled: Prodigal Son (Fox)

Fox has said goodbye to Prodigal Son after two seasons.

ABC
Renewed: Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

After months of making us worry, ABC has renewed Grey's Anatomy for a season 18. 

ABC
Renewed: Station 19 (ABC)

Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 will return for a fifth season on ABC. 

Fox
Renewed: Call Me Kat

Fox has renewed Mayim Bialik's cat cafe comedy for a second season.

Casey Durkin/NBC
Renewed: Kenan (NBC)

Kenan will return for a second season on NBC.

NBC
Renewed: Young Rock (NBC)

NBC has opted to smell what the Rock is cooking for a second season, premiering in 2022.

NBC
Canceled: A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)

A Little Late With Lilly Singh is ending after two season on NBC. The final new episode will air on Thursday, June 3.

Netflix
Canceled: The Irregulars (Netflix)

One and done. Netflix canceled The Irregulars after only one season in May 2021.

ABC
Renewed: Big Sky (ABC)

ABC's drama thriller Big Sky will return for season two.

Netflix
Renewed: Ginny & Georgia (Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia will return for a second season on Netflix.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS (CBS)

NCIS will return to CBS for a 19th season, with star Mark Harmon in tow. 

CBS
Renewed: Blue Bloods (CBS)

CBS has officially ordered a 12th season of family cop show Blue Bloods

CBS
Renewed: Magnum P.I. (CBS)

CBS is welcoming a season four for its Magnum P.I. reboot. 

