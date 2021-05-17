BREAKING

Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez in Private Wedding Ceremony
Ariana GrandeMTV AwardsMiss UniverseKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

12 Snacks to Get You Through Your Workday

Stress eating but make it a little healthier!

By Emily Spain 17 May, 2021 10:00 PMTags
Life/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Work From HomeShop Home
E-Comm: Snacks to Get You Through the Work DayE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy Monday, friends!

If you're feeling empowered to get that bread this week, we love that for you! But, remember to take care of your body while you're making money moves. Since we love our walks to the kitchen to break up our workday, we thought we'd share 12 of our favorite snacks that will help you stay on task and make those kitchen trips a bit more healthy.

Scroll below for the tasty workday must-haves that you won't want to share with your co-workers.

read
15 Amazon Kitchen Finds to Make Your Life Easier

LesserEvil Organic Popcorn with Himalayan Pink Salt

We recently picked up this guilt-free popcorn and let's just say we have made several trips to the grocery store since. Seasoned with Himalayan pink salt, this vegan popcorn is made with organic coconut oil that tastes like movie theater popcorn minus the calories.

$24 36-Pack
Amazon

BRAMI Keto Lupini Bean Dip- Variety Pack

Hummus is the ultimate snack! The healthy dip goes well with veggies and crackers, and Brami's lupini bean hummus has zero grams of sugar, zero grams of net carbs and only 50 calories per serving.

$30 4 Full-Size Flavors
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Lisa Kudrow Is a Proud Mom at Her Son Julian's College Graduation

2

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Crowned Miss Universe 2021

3

See the Miss Universe 2021 Contestants' Elaborate Costumes

SKINNYDIPPED SuperDark + Sea Salt Chocolate Covered Almonds

If you're looking for something sweet and salty that does not fall within the junk food category, may we suggest these vegan-friendly dark chocolate-covered almonds with sea salt! The healthy snack also offers 5g of protein, 3g of fiber and only 150 calories per serving.

$9
Amazon

Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Soda

Gut health is wealth, but so many people (us included) struggle with it. Poppi, aka our saving grace in a can, contains natural prebiotics from unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar, fresh fruit, 5 grams of sugar or less, and 20 calories or less per can. Plus, this glow-inducing soda is so yummy! All of the flavors are perfect for sipping on after your lunch break.

$30 12-Pack
Amazon

Blue Stripes Whole Cacao Balls

We aren't breakfast people, but when we need a boost in the mornings, we reach for these whole cacao peanut butter protein balls. Packed with antioxidants, organic hemp protein, these small but mighty treats are great for post-workout, too. Plus, there's no added sugar, sweetened with cacao fruit only.

$28 10-Pack
Blue Stripes

Simple Mills Seed Flour Everything Crackers

We are obsessed with Simple Mills crackers. They just launched their first-ever organic seed flour crackers, and now we have to hold ourselves back from buying 5 boxes of these savory snacks every time we go to the market. Pair the everything crackers with some hummus or your favorite dip and you're set.

$16 3-Pack
Amazon

Behave Seriously Good Gummy Bears

We'll be the first to admit, we have the biggest sweet tooth. Thankfully, Behave offers some pretty incredible guilt-free candy! The delicious, keto-friendly, low sugar, low net carb, all natural sweets are a must for your workspace. But make sure to hide them in your desk drawer or else your co-workers will ask for more.

$30 6 Bags
Behave

RxBar Protein Bars

With simple real food ingredients, no gluten and no added sugar, RxBar's delicious protein bars make the perfect snack for anytime of the day, especially post-workout. The variety pack includes the brand's most popular flavors like peanut butter chocolate and blueberry!

$26 12-Pack
Amazon

Lesser Evil Grain Free Paleo Puffs

With organic cassava, coconut flour and sweet potato, these no-cheese cheese puffs are perfect for stress eating! Not to mention, Lesser Evil's healthy vegan puffs are great for upcoming road trips and beach days.

$16 3 Full Size Bags
Amazon

SOUND Sparkling Organic Tea Sampler Pack

We love and refreshing afternoon beverage that will keep us awake. Lately, we've been loving Sound's sparkling organic teas because they have zero grams of sugar and the flavors are so yummy! We recommend getting the 12-pack, so you can sample flavors like Chamomile, Green Tea, Rose Tea and Yerba Mate.

$36 12-Pack
Amazon

Atkins Energy Shake Creamy Caramel- 4-Count

We get it, workdays can get hectic! Sometimes it's easy to forget to put together a healthy, energy-boosting meal. For those days in particular, we love Atkins' Creamy Caramel Protein-Rich Shake. With 5 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber per serving, it fills us up and satisfies our cravings. Pro-tip: Mix it with your morning coffee or a shot of espresso for the ultimate morning beverage.

$22
$18 Pack of 3
Amazon

Yasso Mint Chocolate Chip Greek Yogurt Bars

For your end of the work day treat, Yasso's mint chocolate chip Greek yogurt bars are perfect! With only 100 calories and 5g of protein per serving, these yogurt bars will curb your cravings and satisfy any sweet tooth.

$4
Walmart

Ready for more shopping? Check out Deals for Real: Treat Your Tresses With Exclusive Hair Care Savings From T3, Bread, Prose & More.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

All the Details on Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez's "Emotional" Wedding

2
Breaking

Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez in Private Wedding Ceremony

3
Breaking

Justin Hartley Privately Marries Sofia Pernas

4

Vanessa Bryant Explains Why Natalia Didn't Attend Dad Kobe's Induction

5

Lamar Odom Shares Update on Sobriety 5 Years After Near-Fatal Overdose