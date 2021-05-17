Miranda Cosgrove Condemns Racism After iCarly's Laci Mosley Receives Hateful Messages

Watch : "iCarly" Cast: Where Are They Now in 2021?

Miranda Cosgrove is standing up for her co-star.

Over the weekend, iCarly's newest cast member Laci Mosley opened up about receiving hateful messages because of her role in the revival series.

"I've been deleting and blocking people, but I can't be bothered anymore," she wrote on Instagram Stories with screengrabs of hateful messages from trolls. "I feel silly being upset by racism cause it's just how this terrible planet is, but sometimes it still catches me off guard."

When Paramount+ and other cast members heard about the comments directed at Laci, they couldn't remain silent. On Sunday, May 16, Miranda took to Instagram Stories and shared a statement on behalf of the streaming service and show.

"iCarly are proud to be racially diverse, not only in our crew but our cast," the statement read. "We have recently seen reports of racism towards a member of our iCarly cast, and it is not acceptable. Please think about your words, and take time to understand how what you say can impact other people. Thank you."