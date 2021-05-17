Dominic West's Wife Reflects on "Ups and Downs" of Marriage After Lily James Drama

Catherine FitzGerald is sending a message about her marriage to Dominic West, seven months after his scandal thrust their relationship into the spotlight.
As fans may recall, the Affair star made headlines in October for his eyebrow-raising outing in Italy with Lily James, during which Dominic was seen kissing her neck. After the PDA pictures of the Pursuit of Love co-stars emerged, Dominic and Catherine—who share four kids together—told reporters their 10-year marriage remains "strong."
Now, in a new interview with the Irish Independent, Catherine, a landscape designer, reflected on the couple's "ups and downs" over the years. After meeting at Trinity college, "we had a wonderful love affair. I had a tiny room on campus, and Dominic had a garret flat on the top floor of a building on Mountjoy Square," she told the publication. "It was falling down but you could get out onto the roof and sit on the hot slates–it was a lovely summer that year–and we would look over Dublin, reading poetry to one another with the mountains in the distance."
After college, the duo went their separate ways and Dominic had a baby with girlfriend Polly Astor. However, he and Catherine reunited in the early 2000s and married about six years later. "I sure as hell did it the hard way," she shared, "by then I was about 32 and I had decided to put everything into my work but falling in love was wonderful."
"There's something about having lived a full life before settling down–I felt I could throw myself into family life and having babies with gusto. And I really went for it, having four in seven years!" she said before addressing the highs and lows of the relationship. "It's had its ups and downs of course, like everybody, but we are totally devoted to each other and to our full, vibrant family life together."
While Catherine didn't directly address her husband's scandal, her quotes come exactly two weeks after Lily broke her silence on the controversy. "Ach, I'm not really willing to talk about that," she told The Guardian in a May 2 interview. "There is a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid."