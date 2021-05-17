Russell Crowe's Sons Are All Grown Up in Rare Photo With Mom Danielle Spencer

Danielle Spencer has Russell Crowe fans doing a double take after posting a photo of their sons.
While the Australian actress and the Oscar winner, who officially divorced in 2018, tend to keep their kids Charles Spencer Crowe, 17, and Tennyson Spencer Crowe, 14, out of the public eye, Danielle recently made an exception. In honor of Mother's Day earlier this month, Danielle took to social media to share a snap with the duo's teenage boys. "Here I was telling the boys to smile - and then I didn't. Ah well," she captioned the May 9 post. "Have had a lovely Mother's Day. Hope all the mums out there have been spoilt today."
After seeing the photo, many social media users were stunned by how much the boys have grown. "Wow. I can't believe how big the boys are," one fan tweeted. "Charlie is his Father 100%. Tennyson is you Danielle. So handsome." While another pointed out the height difference between Danielle and her sons, writing, "What a very nice picture; definitely make a print and put in a frame! It's it funny how our baby's tower over us now when we once held their tiny selves in our arms."
Russell, 57, and Danielle, 52, who first met on the set of the 1990 film The Crossing, tied the knot in April 2003, months before welcoming their first son Charles. Three years later, the duo's son Tennyson was born.
In 2012, Russell confirmed he and Danielle had separated. However, by 2015, the pair had yet to officially divorce and Russell told Charlie Rose in an interview on CBS This Morning that he hoped for a reconciliation. In fact, the Gladiator star said he was "proud to wear" his wedding ring, noting that he didn't "feel balanced" without it on.
"To this day everything I do is still connected to that," he said at the time. "We haven't done the deal yet. I'm a very persistent person, you never know." Russell added, "I didn't get married to get divorced."
Despite his hope for a different outcome, Russell confirmed their official split in April 2018. "In other news ... yesterday , April 9th , 2018 at 12:30pm Eastern Daylight time (Aus) ... I officially became divorced," he tweeted. "Thank you linesman . Thank you ball boys."