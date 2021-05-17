Colton Underwood Shuts Down Fan Over "Inappropriate" Question About His Sex Life

Watch : Colton Underwood Returns to Reality TV After Coming Out as Gay

Colton Underwood is explaining why his supporters will no longer be getting the kind of intimate details about his sex life that they might have come to expect.

The 29-year-old former lead of The Bachelor took part in an Instagram Q&A with fans over the weekend. After receiving one question asking how many men he has hooked up with, Colton took to his Instagram Story in a since-deleted post to make it clear he doesn't appreciate such queries.

"Let me vent for a second," he wrote, per People. "Questions like this are inappropriate. I understand you might know me from the bachelor where I shared a lot about my personal life. I have set boundaries and I'm respecting myself in a way that will lead me to a healthier life."

The NFL alum added, "I never asked to be labeled as the virgin bachelor and have people feel the security to ask me questions about my sex life. It just happened and during that time I thought I had no other choice but to just go with it [or] the network would be mad. I know differently now. I'll share what I want and this won't be one of those things."