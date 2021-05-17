Mandy Moore Brings the Sunshine in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

In the words of Mandy Moore, "Mama got dressed up on a Sunday."
Our favorite TV mom and now real life mom made her big return to the red carpet after welcoming her baby boy in February—and it's sure to bring a smile to your face.
As Mandy wrote on Instagram, she wanted to share "a little sunshine" with her look at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16, marking her first red carpet event since giving birth to August three months ago.
For the occasion, stylist Kevin Michael Ericson dressed the singer in a dandelion yellow gown by ALTUZARRA, featuring a plunging neckline and ruffled skirt, along with Jimmy Choo heels.
Her hairstylist, Ashley Streicher, gave her a sleeked back, dark bun to go with her radiant "Golden sunshine girl" look, as Ashley explained on Insta.
Mandy thanked her team for "making me feel like a glam lady for a few hours," adding on her Insta Story, "Being out in the world for a brief moment was lovely."
But as much as she loved her "pop" of yellow, she was thrilled to return home to Gus at the end of the night. "Now back to home to feed this baby," the Princess Diaries alum wrote, before sharing a dose of mommy realness. "Ready to crawl back in my bubble though. Also my boobs are about to explode."
During the show, fans saw Mandy reunite with her This is Us co-star, Justin Hartley, to present the Best Hero award to Anthony Mackie for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The MTV Movie & TV Awards is airing live from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16, with the unscripted winners being announced on May 17.
Not to be outdone by his co-star, Justin also made a huge splash on the red carpet this year. He and Sofia Pernas debuted matching rings to cement their status as a Hollywood power couple.
As for Mandy and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, they grew their family to three earlier this year. She shared after Gus' birth, "We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."
In March, Mandy, 37, spoke on the Informed Pregnancy Podcast and compared her all-night birth experience to an acid trip.
"It's like you're on this trip. You're on this like acid trip or something. Like, I was in my own head, doing my own thing. I could hear people—I could hear suggestions and sometimes agree with them," the Tangled actress recalled.
"Ultimately, it was such an insular experience, which sounds silly that I guess I didn't really imagine it," she continued. "I felt like it was going to be somewhat more participatory with other people, that I would see their faces and be awake and alert and like, listen to their suggestions."
Once she had August in her arms, Mandy said she was "smothered" with love, adding, "I have never felt higher, I have never felt this kind of love. It was like the world stopped again and you're not aware of anything else going on."
She's even excited to have another kid sometime soon. "I remember sitting there going like, 'I can't wait to do this again.' Probably mental," Mandy joked.
