Get Ready to Swoon Over These Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars made jaw-dropping entrances on the red carpet with fierce and fabulous looks. See the best dressed stars at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards below!

By Alyssa Morin 17 May, 2021 12:56 AM
Awards season is still going strong!

Case in point? The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards have officially kicked off and it's proving to be unforgettable. Although the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has recently reinvented the star-studded events we all know and love, that didn't mean celebrities weren't showing up and showing out for the ceremony.

On Sunday, May 16, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars pulled out all of the fashion stops for the special occasion. From bright and bold looks to a sea of stunning white get-ups, A-listers turned heads on the red carpet.

For instance, Outer Banks star Madison Bailey dropped jaws with a wildly colorful Versace design that featured a ruffled train with fun prints and patterns. The actress tied her ensemble together with pastel pink heels and a vibrant red-orange lip.

Elizabeth Olsen proved you can never go wrong with a classic: A little black dress! The WandaVision star dazzled in a diamond-studded piece that showed just how much less is more. Her bold red lip was a chef's kiss!

Of course, we've only scratched the surface here.

Get lost in the fashion and swoon over tonight's best-dressed stars in our gallery below.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish star brings bright and bold fashion to the red carpet with a fun yellow corset top that she pairs with a uniquely printed overcoat and pants. Yara is wearing clothes from her Adidas collab.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Nasim Pedrad

The Chad star shines bright (literally!) in a super sparkly dress at the 2021 event.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Elizabeth Olsen

The WandaVision star proves less is more, as she dazzles in a diamond-embellished little black dress by Miu Miu and matching Sophia Webster pumps. Her bold red lip adds a fun pop of color.

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Madison Bailey

The Outer Banks actress stuns in a wildly colorful Versace design at the ceremony.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Leslie Jones

A lady in red! The comedian lights up the red carpet with a vibrant gown at the 2021 ceremony.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Lana Condor

The To All the Boys I Love actress dazzles from head-to-toe in a Giorgio Armani design.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Rachel Lindsay

The Bachelorette alum is a vision in white at the star-studded affair!

Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Jacob Elordi

The Euphoria actor looks dapper, as he wears a dark green suit for the special occasion. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Kathryn Hahn

The WandaVision star stuns in a strapless black jumpsuit that she pairs with a wine-colored lip.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Antonia Gentry

The actress looks white-hot, hot, hot in a Valentino get-up.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Anthony Mackie

The Marvel actor skips the basic black tuxedo and opts for something a bit more fun for the event.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Rudy Pankow

The Outer Banks star dresses in a suave black pin-stripe suit and matching satin blouse.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Jonathan Daviss

The Age of Summer star looks dapper with his cream-colored coat, caramel button-down and denim pants.

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Leslie Jones

The show's host turns heads in a larger-than-life yellow gown.

For the first time ever, the ceremony will occur across two nights. So be sure to tune into the network tomorrow, May 17, to check out the winners of the unscripted categories. Starting at 9 p.m. EST/PST, MTV's inaugural Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted show will air.

