MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : 2021 MTV Film & TV Awards: What To Expect

You just never know what to expect at this award show.

In case you didn't already guess, the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are officially here and your favorite Hollywood stars from the big and small screen are coming together for not one, but two nights of non-stop entertainment.

On Sunday, May 16, Leslie Jones will host night one, which celebrates the best of movies and TV. But on Monday, May 17, comedian Nikki Glaser will pay tribute to the wildest moments in reality TV with the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

While many big winners won't be revealed until the night of, MTV previously announced that Scarlett Johansson will be the recipient of this year's Generation Award while Sacha Baron Cohen will walk away with the Comedic Genius Award.

Before any golden-popcorn trophy is handed out, however, the stars will be walking the red carpet outside the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. What are they wearing? We're so glad you asked.