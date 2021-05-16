JLo & BenJosh DuggarKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Hold Hands in Sydney Amid Romance Rumors

After being spotted out together in April, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and Rita Ora were seen looking very much like a couple in Sydney. Scroll to see the pic.

Are Rita Ora and Taika Waititi a couple? Well, they certainly look like one in new photos that show the two holding hands while out for a stroll in Sydney, Australia. 

The duo were seen looking casual and comfortable with one another while in Bondi Beach, where Taika, the director of films like Thor: Ragnarok and JoJo Rabbit, has a home. Rita, a singer who also appeared in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, even playfully stuck her tongue out at her rumored boyfriend, while Taika kissed her hand in another shot. 

This is not the first time Rita and Taika have raised eyebrows about their potential romance. In April, the two were seen together at the world premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under at the Sydney Opera House. To really add fuel to the speculation, they also appeared to be wearing matching Gucci cardigans. 

That wasn't the only piece of evidence fans found to support this new relationship. Earlier that month, Rita posted a series of photos to her Instagram, one of which showed Taika wrapping his arms around her. Tessa Thompson, who starred in Thor: Ragnarok, was also featured in the slideshow, which Rita captioned, "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love."

Rita has previously dated stars like Rob Kardashian. Taika shares three children with producer Chelsea Winstanley, who he married in 2012. According to multiple reports, he and Chelsea decided to go their separate ways in 2018 year. However, they have yet to publicly comment on their split, so it's unclear what the status of their relationship is today.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for ABA/Don Arnold/WireImage

It seems Rita and Taika run in the same circles. In March, Rita was seen hanging out with Tessa, Isla Fisher and Elsa Pataky, the wife of Chris Hemsworth—a.k.a., Marvel's Thor. 

MTRX / BACKGRID

Neither Taika nor Rita have commented on the potential relationship. 

 

MTRX / BACKGRID

Earlier this week, Rita posted a series of pics on Instagram of herself at the beach along with the caption, "Lead with an open heart...have a blessed weekend everyone. Love youuuuuuuuu!!!"

