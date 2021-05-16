Courtney Love Slams Pam & Tommy Miniseries and Star Lily James

Courtney Love did not hold back while expressing her distain for the upcoming Hulu miniseries about her friend Pamela Anderson and ex-husband Tommy Lee.

Pam & Tommy, which is currently filming, stars British actress Lily James from Disney's Cinderella as the Baywatch alum and Marvel star Sebastian Stan as the rocker. The Hulu miniseries depicts the pair's marriage and the release of their infamous stolen sex tape, the first viral video, that they shot privately on their 1995 honeymoon.

"I find this so f--king outrageous," Courtney wrote on Facebook on Sunday, May 16. "When Pam / tommy sex tape was out / myself @pattyschemel @xmadmx were making a record. And the lone women in many recording studios in la . Where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude . . Guffaws , It was disgusting . I banned anyone discussing it. . It destroyed my friend Pamelas life . Utterly."

The rocker, who geotagged her location, "Disgusting Behaviour HQ," continued, "Last week I was asked to approve using a rolling stone cover of mine / shot by mark seliger in this piece of s--t . That they had approved . I said ' f--k no . ' shocked . Gentleman don't approve this sort of thing . My heart goes out to Pammy...further causing her complex trauma . And shame on lily James whoever the f--k she is . #vile."