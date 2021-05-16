Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale Have the Cutest Reunion Ever

And then Tina and Artie reunited in real life...and that's what you missed on Glee.

Jenna Ushkowitz celebrated her bachelorette party this weekend, nine months after getting engaged to boyfriend David Stanley and two months before they are set to marry. Kevin McHale, who played her boyfriend on the Fox series and is one of her besties, joined in on the fun. On Saturday, May 15, the actor shared on Instagram photos of himself snapping a selfie with his former co-star.

"We're getting married!" he joked. One fan commented on Kevin's post, "TINA AND ARTIE KEPT THEIR PROMISE."

On Glee, Jenna and Kevin's characters dated and even made a pact at Santana and Brittany's wedding: to marry each other if they end up single when they are 30. On the 2015 series finale, it is revealed that in the future, specifically the year 2020, the two are again a couple!