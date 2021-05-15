Justin Timberlake's Son Silas Is the Cutest Little Jedi at Walt Disney World

Watch : Jessica Biel Reveals How Son Silas Reacts to Justin Timberlake's Music

May the force be with the Timberlakes.

On Saturday, May 15, Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to share several photos of himself hanging out with his 6-year-old son Silas, who he shares with his wife Jessica Biel, at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The Palmer star and his son posed with light sabers—Justin's was green, while Silas sported a blue one—while hanging out in the Star Wars-themed section of the park.

Justin, who, along with Silas, wore a mask in the photos, captioned the post, "I don't know who was freaking out more... me or my six year old. This was the coolest. Big thank you to @waltdisneyworld for an amazing trip."

Some of Justin's celebrity pals gushed over the sweet photos. Tom Brady shared several hearts along with the comment "amazing." SZA added, "I know that Aries baby of urs was LIVING AHAha. Lil rocket ship." Barry's Bootcamp CEO Joey Gonzalez joked of his own child's experience, "Francesca choosing evil red will remain one of my favorite moments ever. #darthvader."