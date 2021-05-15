Margot Robbie Enjoys Date Night With Husband Tom Ackerley in Rare Outing Together

Once upon a time in Hollywood...
Margot Robbie enjoyed a date night with her husband and film producer Tom Ackerley on Friday, May 14. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, stepped out in a rare public outing in Studio City, Calif. to grab a bite to eat. The pair walked hand-in-hand, as they seemingly donned matching outfits.
For their night out, the duo opted for casual and low-key looks. The Oscar-nominated actress dressed in an oversized beige sweater that she wore over a white button-down shirt. She paired her top with a plaid skirt, black tights and loafers.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star's beauty looked just as effortless. The bangs debuted at the 2021 Oscars were parted in the middle and the rest of her hair was tousled.
As for Tom? The Promising Young Woman producer went with the same vibe as his wife and donned an off-white sweater that he wore over a white shirt. He dressed in gray pants and black boots.
Since getting married in 2016, both Tom and Margot have been notoriously private about their relationship. They met while working on the 2014 movie Suite Française, in which she starred in and he was the third assistant to the director.
After hitting it off (as friends first!), the two, along with their pals, ended up becoming roommates together in London. Not long after, sparks were flying between the duo, and as the saying goes, the rest is history!
Back in 2018, the Birds of Prey actress shared a rare glimpse into her romance with her husband.
"I'm a great advocate of doing business with your partner," she told PORTER magazine at the time. "Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone's wife, I want to be better."
Margot added the secret to their successful partnership is that they make time for each other even with they're busy.
"Even if we both have to fly to a country in-between where we both are for one night, we'll do it and then fly back to work the next day," she shared. "And we speak all day, every day on the phone."
At the time, the I, Tonya star hinted at her and Tom's future baby plans.
"If I'm looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there," she said. "But definitely not at the moment. That's 100 percent certain."