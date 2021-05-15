Hannah Berner is Leaving Summer House After a "Whirlwind" Experience to Focus on Stand-Up Career

Watch : "Summer House" Star Hannah Berner Is Engaged

Hannah Berner is bidding adieu to the summer house after a rocky season.

The Bravo reality star, 29, announced on Friday, May 14, that she will not return for season six of Summer House.

"This past year has been one of the most important in my life for self reflection, love, and learning a lot of s--t," she wrote on Instagram. "I've welcomed new career ventures, challenges and obstacles, and opportunities for growth. As we climb out of the emotional trenches of 2020, I look forward to an exciting summer, but with mixed emotions I'm announcing I won't be spending it living in the summer house."

Hannah reflected, "These last three summers have truly been a whirlwind and the show has, without a doubt, changed my life and I will forever be thankful for the platform it has provided me."

However, fans haven't seen the last of her. She's now moving on from reality TV to spend this summer on tour as a standup comic instead. "Making people laugh is what brings me joy," she said, noting that she'll soon be "telling fart jokes at comedy clubs and theaters near you."