This Summer's Trendiest Sips

From celebrity seltzers to refreshing tequila and bubbly rosé, we've found the perfect drinks to up your Instagram and help you enjoy the summer days ahead.

Summer is in sight, which calls for spending sunny days outside with friends and family. And the only thing that makes a warm summer day even better is a refreshing beverage! For those of you, who are looking to try something new and up your Instagram game at the same time, we've rounded up 10 drinks that you can enjoy sipping on for the summer months ahead.

Scroll below for our picks!

BABE Rosé

When you sip on Babe's Rosé you will let out an audible "ahhhh." With 6.9% ABV and 100 calories per can, you can feel good about enjoying a few. 

$24
BABE
$16 4-Pack
Drizly

Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer

Travis Scott released his first-ever spiked seltzer a few months ago, and the internet is obsessed. Made with 100% premium blue agave from Mexico and natural flavors, the rapper's seltzer makes for one refreshing drink.

$18 9-Pack
Total Wine
$24
$21 9-Pack
Instacart

DELOCE Espresso Martini

We don't know about you, but we are always tired, especially before a night out. Thankfully, Deloce's espresso martini offers an enjoyable boost of energy and buzz thanks to 100% arabica cold-pressed espresso and premium vodka.

$20 4-Pack
Drizly

Nude Hard Seltzer Raspberry Lemon

We love Nude's flavorful range of hard seltzers! Besides the great taste, each can is sugar-free and has 100 calories, no carbs or sweetener.

$11 6-Pack
Drizly

Volley Zesty Lime Spiked Seltzer

Another fave spiked seltzer of ours is by Volley! With super smooth blue agave tequila and refreshing lime, you'll definitely reach for another can.

$16 4-Pack
Total Wine

Haus Grapefruit Jalapeño

There's nothing quite like a glass of Haus' Grapefruit Jalepeño on the rocks! This summery apéritif features grapefruit, Makrut lime leaves, pink peppercorn, and a subtle kick of fresh jalapeño. And with 18% ABV, you can sip on it all afternoon without having a headache-inducing hangover.

$35
Haus

Fishers Island Lemonade Spiked Tea

Fishers Island Lemonade just came out with spiked tea, and it's so good! Featuring vodka and whiskey mixed with natural flavors, you and your friends will love sipping on these on a hot summer day.

$16
Total Wine

Corona Hard Seltzer

If you love Corona's iconic beer, you're going to love their new hard seltzers. With light fruit-flavoring, you'll have no problem cooling down with this refreshing drink.

$22
Drizly

Blue Point Spirits Electric Lemonade

With natural fruit with real vodka, Blue Point Spirit's Electric Lemonade will cool you down no matter the temperature.

Shop @
Drizly

Cutwater Tequila Margarita

Margarita in a can? Count us in! Cutwater's Tequila Margarita is a must with their house-made mix of tart lime, pure cane sugar and a subtle hint of orange.

$14
Drizly

