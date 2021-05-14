Black-ish Is Ending With Season 8 and More ABC Renewal News

Watch : Tracee Ellis Ross, Tyler Perry & J.Lo's Icon Award Speeches

Black-ish has reached the end-ish.

Show creator Kenya Barris announced on Thursday that ABC has renewed the comedy for an eighth and final season, allowing Barris to wrap up the show as intended and give the Johnson family the send-off they deserve.

"In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end," he wrote in a statement. "And we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we'd hoped for—and to do it with the entire and amazingly stellar cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!"

Star Tracee Ellis Ross also opened up on Instagram about the ending, writing, "The joy and pride in what we have made is immeasurable. Thank you for laughing, crying and growing with the Johnsons!"

The final run will air in the 2021-2022 TV season, along with new seasons of a few other shows that just got some very big news from ABC.