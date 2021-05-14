Is Tiffany Moon Leaving The Real Housewives of Dallas? Read Her Surprising Update

Say it ain't so, Tiffany Moon.
The Real Housewives of Dallas' newest star may have just revealed that she will not be returning for her second season of the hit Bravo series following this week's dramatic May 11 finale of the RHOD reunion.
Fans were surprised to notice that Moon has changed her social media bio to read, "Previous cast member of #RHOD @BravoTV" on both Twitter and Instagram.
The Bravolebrity further hinted that she's leaving the show by tweeting on May 14, "Good morning everyone it's time for a change. Have a wonderful day!"
The mother of two also shared on Instagram this morning, "Do not let the darkness of others dim your light," which may be a reference to the RHOD drama, which included co-star Kameron Westcott repeatedly coming after Moon.
Prior to the two-part reunion, Moon opened up to E! News about her hesitance to return to RHOD.
"There are many reasons I would love to be on again if offered the opportunity," Moon told E! exclusively. "But there are also a lot of reasons that I hesitate to have a resounding, ‘Yes, I would love too!' accept that invitation. I have a lot of reservations because there was a lot of emotional expenditure that came because of the show, both good and bad things that came out of it. And also it took a lot of time away from my job and my family and I don't know if I have the capacity to do it again."
She added, "TBD to be honest. I have no idea what's going on. It's like there might be another party, I haven't yet been invited to that part and if I get an invitation to that party I'm not sure if I will go."
Throughout season five of RHOD, Moon's co-star Brandi Redmond admitted to feeling uncomfortable around her following controversy surrounding Brandi's resurfaced racially insensitive video in which the reality star impersonated an "Asian" woman. Brandi eventually apologized to Moon and took accountability, saying, "It's not you, it's me."
In February, Brandi also hinted she may not be returning in a lengthy Instagram post, writing, "I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)