Chris Rock Addresses John Mulaney's Return to Comedy After Opening for Him

Chris Rock is sharing his thoughts on his comedian pals who have recently been in the news.
The 56-year-old Spiral: From the Book of Saw actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, May 13. During their chat, Jimmy Kimmel brought up the fact that Chris had recently been performing live comedy at clubs in New York City, including at the Comedy Cellar, the popular Greenwich Village venue.
"I did some spots when they opened up," the Grown Ups star confirmed. He then added he has been joining both Dave Chappelle and John Mulaney at recent events.
"I did a couple of things with Dave," Chris continued. "I was with Mulaney last night—I opened for him last night."
Jimmy asked how the show with John went, and the Saturday Night Live alum replied, "That went really good! It was really good."
The host pointed out that the show would "be a lot of fun to see," and was curious whether comedy fans have been packing into venues in the same way they would have before the coronavirus pandemic.
"People are showing up," Chris shared. He then quipped, "Every now and then, somebody dies. But we keep the show going."
John has been making headlines lately as he marked his first live performances of 2021 with a string of sold-out shows this week at the City Winery in NYC. This followed the 38-year-old Big Mouth voice actor having entered a rehab facility in December 2020 to address addiction issues, according to media reports.
Earlier in the week, John's team confirmed to Page Six that he and wife Anna Marie Tendler had ended their relationship after six years of marriage. On May 13, several media outlets reported that the star is currently dating actress Olivia Munn.
During the Jimmy Kimmel Live visit, Jimmy also asked Chris if he'd heard about his longtime friend and frequent collaborator Adam Sandler having recently been turned away by the host of an IHOP.
"I know! That's what those masks do," the comedian replied. "They don't know who it was. They thought it was Rob Schneider."