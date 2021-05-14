The Secrets Behind Halston's Iconic Style: A Surprisingly Complicated Turtleneck and Much More

If you were at Studio 54 in the 1970s, you were probably wearing Halston. Or at least wanted to look like you were wearing Halston.

The designer's aesthetic ruled the disco-glam era, his name synonymous with an effortless style adopted by the decade's tastemakers who looked like they rolled out of bed ready to be photographed. That group included Halston himself—born Roy Halston Frowick in Des Moines, Iowa, but destined to be the toast of New York—and an inner circle populated by the likes of Liza Minnelli, Bianca Jagger, Joel Schumacher and Andy Warhol.

Netflix's new limited series Halston stars Ewan McGregor as the designer, an exacting visionary who curated himself as carefully as any fall line. Created by Sharr White and counting Ryan Murphy among its executive producers, the five-episode drama tells the story of Halston's heady rise from boutique milliner who made the pillbox hat that Jacqueline Kennedy wore to her husband's inauguration in 1961 to creator of the go-to brand for New York's chicest women—and everyone who wanted to dress like them.

So while a show's clothing and accessories always play a key supporting role, especially in a period piece, the fashion-centric Halston led to an especially symbiotic relationship between costume designer Jeriana San Juan and McGregor. Each focused on different aspects of Halston's life in their respective research—and then joined forces to complete the character inside and out.