Why Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Reconsidering Surrogacy

Second-guessing surrogacy.

On tonight, May 13's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had an eye-opening conversation with a surrogacy therapist. While the meeting didn't go as expected for True Thompson's parents, it was a necessary step in the path to securing a surrogate.

"Before we can proceed with hiring a surrogate, Tristan and I have to be evaluated," she explained in a confessional. "So, today, we have a Zoom call with a surrogate therapist. He's going to ask some questions just to see if we completely understand what's involved when hiring a surrogate."

The call started off fine enough, with Khloe opening up that she was the one who suggested surrogacy after learning she'd be a high-risk carrier. "I have been instructed to go the surrogacy route," Khloe informed the therapist. "And Tristan, luckily, was onboard and felt comfortable. I think more so because he saw my sister go through it."