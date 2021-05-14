Make It Nice with Dorinda Medley's Travel Must-Haves

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The Real Housewives of New York City fans know that no one does a girls trip like Dorinda Medley. She truly thrives hosting at Blue Stone manor, telling E!, "I love to entertain. I choose the menus and table settings, cook, and play Lady of the Manor!" No wonder Rihanna invited herself to the house. Dorinda goes all out. Every. Single. Time. Who wouldn't want to be on a Dorinda-hosted trip?

Whether Dorinda is hosting at her Berkshires home or traveling with friends to another location, Dorinda always knows how to "make it nice," which is more than just an iconic TV moment. Now, it's the title of her debut book, which is all about her life before, during, and after Bravo.

Although we all can't get that invite to Blue Stone Manor, we can follow Dorinda's vacation advice. She said, "Go away with your eyes wide open, but with the enthusiasm to be open to new adventures, people and opportunities, and GET ENOUGH SLEEP!" She also shared beauty products, snacks, clothes, and more to ensure that we can all "make it nice" on our next girls trip.