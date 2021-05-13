John Mulaney Is Dating Olivia Munn After Anna Marie Tendler Breakup: Reports

Watch : John Mulaney & Wife Split After 6 Years of Marriage

John Mulaney wasn't single for long.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 38, is dating actress Olivia Munn, 40, multiple outlets reported on Thursday, May 13. The news comes just three days after Mulaney's rep told Page Six that he was breaking up with his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler.

A source close to Mulaney told People that he met Munn at church and their relationship is new.

In December 2020, the comedian entered a rehab center to help with his addiction, according to multiple outlets. At the time, Munn showed her support on Twitter, writing, "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this."

Mulaney told Esquire in 2019 that he gave up cocaine and alcohol in 2005, adding that he's been sober ever since.

After reportedly completing his 60-day stint in February 2021, he returned to the stage this week for his first show. He gave a performance at City Winery in New York on Monday, May 10, which Rolling Stone senior editor David Fear called "Remarkably raw, vulnerable, personal." He said the jokester spent 90 minutes "mostly processing his intervention and rehab experience" and quoted Mulaney as saying, "When I'm alone, I realize I'm with the person who tried to kill me."