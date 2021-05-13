Here's What to Know About Netflix's Knives Out Sequel Starring Kathryn Hahn and Janelle Monáe

Siri, play "Agatha All Along."
A source tells E! News Wandavision scene-stealer Kathryn Hahn is the latest actress to join Rian Johnson's sequel to his Oscar-nominated film, Knives Out. There's also talk of Janelle Monáe joining the movie in a currently undisclosed role.
E! News reached out to Netflix for comment.
Though Hahn and Monáe alone have enough star power to get people into theaters, they're not the only actors starring in Johnson's murder mystery. Multiple outlets confirmed Fight Club actor Edward Norton has been cast, alongside Dave Bautista and, of course, Daniel Craig.
Johnson has said very little about the plot of the sequel, but it's confirmed Craig will be returning as the Southern detective Benoit Blanc. Additionally, the upcoming film is set to take place in Greece, where the star-studded cast will begin filming this summer.
As for when to expect the film itself, there's no premiere date set just yet. However, Netflix did confirm to E! News in March that they acquired the rights to the next two installments of the franchise.
In addition to the two sequels, Johnson is hard at work on the Natasha Lyonne vehicle Poker Face, which will stream on NBC's Peacock. Like Knives Out, Johnson has offered very few details about the premise of the 10-episode series.
In a March press release, he simply said, ""I'm very excited to dig into the type of fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching. It's my happy place."
(E! and Peacock are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)