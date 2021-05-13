Here's How You Can Book a Friends Sleepover in Rachel and Monica's Apartment

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" Vocal Habit Has Fans Shook!

Any devoted Friends fan knows that the apartment occupied by Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) is nothing short of a rent-controlled fantasy. It's not a real West Village apartment with tons of living space and a cute purple door: Monica's home for 10 hilarious seasons was nothing more than a space on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif.

At least, it was. Now, Friends fans can travel to NYC to experience life as Monica and Rachel firsthand, thanks to The Friends Experience. Made possible by Booking.com, enthusiasts of the NBC sitcom can now stay overnight in a recreation of the Friends apartment set.

According to the press release, an overnight stay at The Friends Experience includes "a private tour of the exhibition, onsite photographer and a safety-first itinerary." Overnight guests will have the opportunity to sip a cup of coffee on the iconic Central Perk couch, snuggle with Hugsy the Penguin and pose with countless other props.