Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and More Stars Speak Out Amid Israeli-Palestinian Crisis

Watch : Gal Gadot Worries for Family and Friends Amid Israeli Crisis

Hollywood celebrities are addressing the recent violence in and around Jerusalem amid an ongoing clash between the Israeli police and Palestinian protestors.

According to NBC News, violence in recent days has resulted in at least 90 deaths. The conflict and rising death toll has forced political leaders to speak out and push for peace. As Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu explained, "It doesn't matter to me that your blood is boiling. You can't take the law in your hands."

For stars like Gal Gadot, who is Israeli, the unrest is a personal matter that cannot be ignored.

"My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people," she shared in an Instagram post on May 12. "This is a vicious cycle that has been going on far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so that we could live side by side in peace."

The actress concluded the post with, "I pray for better days."