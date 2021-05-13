Below Deck Is Getting Another Spinoff in a Dreamy Location

Anchors' away!
The beloved Below Deck franchise first took on the Mediterranean and Sailing Yachts, but now crews are saying "ahoy" to Australia in a new Peacock spinoff series. Below Deck Down Under will showcase the "upstairs/downstairs of a real working super-yacht," NBCU's streaming service Peacock announced today, May 13..
Australia is also home to world-renowned underwater activities and the Great Barrier Reef, so definitely expect the drama in international waters. From scuba diving to snorkeling, Down Under promises beautiful people, crazy guests and stunning natural landscapes.
Things may even get too wet for comfort: "The usual five-star service will be even more difficult for these adventurous yachties who will have access to a glamorous lifestyle and exotic perks that few people will ever experience," Thursday's press release stated. Add in some sexy Aussie accents, and who knows what can happen on the high seas?
Below Deck Down Under is produced by 51 Minds.
Below Deck Down Under is just the latest Bravo spinoff arriving on the streaming platform. The highly-anticipated Real Housewives All Stars has wrapped production, Lisa Vanderpump puts her pups front and center with the upcoming Vanderpump Dogs and The Real Housewives of Miami is set to make its triumphant return will a revamped cast.
Competition series Top Chef Family Style, American Ninja Warrior Junior and Amy Poehler's holiday-themed Baking It will also premiere on Peacock in 2021.
Want to relive every cringe cruise before Down Under premieres? Binge Below Deck only on Peacock.