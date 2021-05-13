Why Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Are Worried About Scott Disick in Heartbreaking KUWTK Preview

Watch : Kim Talks to Kourtney About Scott's Sadness Over "KUWTK" Ending

Scott Disick is not a fan of change.

In this sneak peek at tonight's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott's ex Kourtney Kardashian worries about how he will handle the series ending. The family behind the hit E! reality franchise announced in September 2020 the show would conclude after season 20.

Kim Kardashian speculates that Scott might feel alone after KUWTK. "I feel like he feels like maybe as a family we're going to be gone if we're not scheduled to all meet up," she explains.

Yet Kourtney believes it's just Scott's personality that makes him hesitant. "I think it's just change. Some people have a really hard time with change," she counters. Of course ending KUWTK was not an easy decision for anyone.

Kim points out that it's understandable if that's the case: most of Scott's big life changes have been hard. "Maybe he's scared in this way that he feels like, 'Well what if I have nothing to do and I get so restless and that was giving me a purpose and giving me something to do? What if I start drinking? Or what if I start this, or what if I start that?'" Kim empathizes. "You know, like, I can only imagine."