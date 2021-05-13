Married at First Sight's Paige and Chris Turn Decision Day Upside Down

Watch : "MAFS" Newlyweds Paige & Chris on Spouse's Intriguing Qualities

Well that was a first for Married at First Sight.

During the Wednesday, May 12 episode finale of Lifetime's hit reality show, five couples had to answer the all-important question: Would you like to stay married or would you like to get a divorce?

While this season's Decision Day brought many happy endings—we see you Vincent and Briana and your delicious cheesecake proposal—others kept the drama going until the very end.

When it was time for Paige and Chris to reunite, the experts including Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles expected the pair to confirm their divorce and go their separate ways. After all, when Chris learned he was expecting a child with his ex, the couple decided to split.

Ultimately, he had one more thing to get off his chest. "You were the best thing I never cherished and you embodied everything I ever wanted in a wife and I allowed external circumstances to affect that and I want to say that from the bottom of my heart, I'm legitimately sorry for ruining this," the entrepreneur shared with Paige. "You were what I needed in a wife and I didn't appreciate that."