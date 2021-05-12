Tom Cruise Defends Controversial Tirade Against Mission: Impossible Crew

Watch : Tom Cruise Returns 3 Golden Globe Trophies Amid HFPA Controversy

Tom Cruise is firmly standing by his explicit rant on the set of Mission: Impossible in December.

Five months ago, the movie's star and producer chastised some members of the crew for breaking COVID-19 protocols. "I have told you and now I want it and if you don't do it you're out. We are not shutting this f--king movie down! Is it understood?" Cruise said, according to an audio recording published by The Sun. "If I see it again you're f--king gone."

In a new interview with Empire magazine, Cruise defended his rebuke of the team. "I said what I said," he reflected, according to the Los Angeles Times. "There was a lot at stake at that point."

He clarified that he didn't berate the "entire crew," but rather asked everyone to leave except for some "select people" that he then criticized.

The Top Gun star, 58, admitted he became "very emotional" in the heat of the moment, while he thought about the ramifications of shutting down production again due to the coronavirus pandemic.