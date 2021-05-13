See Which Shahs of Sunset Co-Star Moved in Next Door to Reza Farahan

Watch : "Shahs of Sunset" Star Reza Farahan on Mending MJ Javid Friendship

It's officially a Shah street!

In this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's all-new Shahs of Sunset, Reza Farahan has a new next door neighbor...and it's a familiar face for fans.

The Bravo star is shown carrying a strawberry and blueberry pie over to a cute white house directly across the street from his before bellowing, "Welcome to the neighborhood!" And none other than co-star Destiney Rose opens the door!

"A bitch moved in next door to Reza," Destiney jokes.

So what prompted her move to the suburbs?

"I'm like a high rise type of chick. I love the security," Destiney explains. "And then I started realizing, I got a lot of wigs, I got a lot of thigh-high boots and there's not a lot of space."

Destiney hopes to "have a runway show by myself," do cartwheels and even "run around butt naked" in her new home. "Nobody can see me!" she laughs. That is, of course, her next door pal Reza.